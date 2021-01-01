Freestyle Kayak Kayaker Playboating Paddle Born to Paddle-Kayak Kay ACCIDERS PADDELL Boot Canoe Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Do you love to paddle a kayak on the lake, river or sea? Then this pretty retro vintage design with the funny saying - "Born To Paddle" - is just the thing. A great gift idea for all kayak owners and kayakers. With this cool paddler, canoe, canoe gift you will surprise all canoeists, water sports lovers. An ideal gift idea for Christmas for men, ladies or children. A great cool surprise for all the canoeing run and love. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only