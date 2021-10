Too Faced Born This Way Naturally Radiant Concealer Okay, so maybe you weren't actually born with flawless skin — but who has to know? This concealer offers a creamy, comfortable solution to help hide imperfections, minimize the look of flaws and blur the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Wear it alone or under foundation for a look that says, "I'm perfect in every way". What You Get .23 fl. oz. Born This Way Concealer - Medium Tan (medium/tan with pink undertones)