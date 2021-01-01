From boredkoalas fish fishing fisherman gifts

BoredKoalas Fish Fishing Fisherman Gifts Born Forced to School Funny Bass Fish Fisherman Boys Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$19.39
In stock
Description

Grab this vintage Born Fishing Forced To School throw pillow for your fisherman boyfriend, girlfriend, brother, sister, son or daughter! It's a perfect fishing gift idea & present for Birthday, Father's Day, Mother's Day or Christmas! This funny Born Fishing Forced To School pillow is a perfect gift for fishermen, anglers and fish lover men, women, kids. Show your love for fishing using this patriotic angling ice bass fly fishing couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

