From born february 1979 birthday retro vintage co.
Born February 1979 Birthday Retro Vintage Co. 1979 February Birthday Gift Retro Vintage Distressed Graphic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This awesome distressed born in 1979 February retro vintage 42 43 44 years of age fortieth birthday, is the perfect gift idea for 70's born in February month for men and for women 42nd 43th 44th birthdays. Established 1979 , made in 1979 graphic retro vintage design for husband, wife, brother, sister, boyfriend, girlfriend, mom or dad who born in February 1979 and turning 42 43 44 years old. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only