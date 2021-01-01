From mercury row
Borkowski Aged Bronze Brushed Outdoor Flush Mount
Advertisement
Blending classic and contemporary elements, this 4-light outdoor flush mount is equally at home in modern and traditional aesthetics. This versatile steel fixture features an open rectangular frame fitted with glass panels. Its brushed, aged bronze finish lends this flush mount a touch of charm, while its clean-lined silhouette gives it an updated look. Plus, this outdoor lantern arrives with four included 60W filament-style light bulbs to cast a glow throughout your covered porch or entryway.