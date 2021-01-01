From world market
Borgo De' Medici Antico Mulino Italian Gingerbread Cake by World Market
Food And Drink -Presented in a lovely gift box wrapped with a bow, this old-fashioned gingerbread cake is an authentic holiday specialty made with fresh eggs, real ginger, cinnamon and vanilla. Incredibly moist, sweet and spicy, this traditional Italian dessert is perfect for slicing and serving at celebrations with a dollop of whipped cream. Family-owned Borgo de' Medici crafts their gourmet Antico Mulino cakes with ingredients grown on the farms of Tuscany. Also could be used for sweets,treats,dessert,snacks,baked goods,food,snacks,holiday snack,holiday food,holiday treat,thanksgiving dessert,thanksgiving treat,christmas food,christmas treat,christmas snack,food gift,foodie gift,christmas cake,holiday cake,xmas cake,italian cake,ginger cake,traditional,artisan,moist,holiday dessert. By Cost Plus World Market.605589