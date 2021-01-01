Borg Underbed Storage Drawer
Description
Features:Front is designed to overlap bed railsWidth on each drawer: 37"These underbed storage drawers provide great additional storage space and roll on castersMeets or exceeds federal safety standards for children’s furnitureEasy to maintain and long-lastingAccessory Type: Underbed Storage DrawersCompatible Bed Part Numbers: Headboard Bracket Attachment Type: Headboard Bracket Type: Material: Solid WoodMaterial Details: Hardware Finish: Pieces Included: 2 Underbed storage drawersCountry of Origin: Viet NamWood Construction Details: Solid 100% knot-free, New Zealand Pine woodWood Species: PineColor: Life Stage: KidEU Energy Efficiency Class: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 2Drawer Interior Finish: Drawer Glide Material: Drawer Glide Extension: Soft Close Drawer Glides: Drawer Dividers: Pop-Up Capability: NoWeight Capacity: 400Can Attach to Footboard: Number of Legs: Casters: YesLocking Casters: Adjustable Recline: NoBox Spring Required: NoDS Wood Tone (Color: Natural): Light WoodSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreenSpec: GSA Approved: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: SCS Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: CE Certified: Fire Rated: TAA Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesChemicals of Concern Compliant: YesNFPA Compliant: ADA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: FIRA Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 11.7Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 74.5Overall Length - Head to Toe: 40.7Overall Product Weight (Color: Gray): 33Overall Product Weight (Color: White): 46Overall Product Weight (Color: Espresso): 33Overall Product Weight (Color: Natural): 46Interior Depth: 24.5Drawer: YesDrawer Height - Top to Bottom: 11.7Drawer Height - Top to Bottom: 8.75Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesTools Needed for Assembly: Estimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: Color: White