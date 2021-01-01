Borel Stand For Something Dog Throw Pillow

Features:Material: Woven polyesterClosure: Sewn closedCare: Spot treatment with damp clothMade in the USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: Euro;ThrowSubject: AnimalsAnimals: DogNautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Woven polyesterInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Polyester fiberType of Bird Feathers: Color: Green, Yellow, and OrangeShape: SquarePillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included: Pieces Included: 1Location: Indoor Use OnlyReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: Modern & Contemporary;GlamHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayTheme: TextContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Spot treatment with damp clothWashing Method: Spot cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASpefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 16" W): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 20" W): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26" H x 26" W): 26Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 16" W): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 20" W): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26" H x 26" W): 26Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 16" H x 16" W): 3Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 26" H x 26" W): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 16" H x 16" W, 18" H x 18" W): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W): 4Assembly:Warranty: Size: 16" H x 16" W