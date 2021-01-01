From jaipur living
Jaipur Living Borealis 10 x 14 Blue/White Indoor Trellis French Country Area Rug Rubber | RUG149927
Showcasing a stunningly vibrant blue, white, and gray palette, this power-loomed area rug lends seamless rhythm and texture to contemporary spaces. The traditional motif boasts classic style while the easy-care polypropylene construction provides a beautiful yet durable accent for high-traffic areas.