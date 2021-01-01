Bordt 5 Piece Dining Set

This dining set includes a table and 4 matching chairs making for a functional yet compact design that is able to comfortably fit in your spaces while fully accommodating your family. Designed with style and practicality in mind, keep your tabletop clutter-free with the hidden bottom shelf where you can tuck away magazines, chargers, decorative baskets, and more. Gather around the table with this simplistic modern dining set, designed with a sleek silhouette and finished in a warm walnut lacquer. Color: Espresso