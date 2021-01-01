LR Home Bordered 16 in. W x 80 in. L Indigo Blue Cotton Loomed Solid Table Runner

With a lovely bordering, this piece draws the eye but remains simple and elegant with the well-toned indigo coloring. From a friendly brunch to a family dinner, set your table up for success and a loving atmosphere with these 100% cotton table runner. This piece can be left alone or accented with different table top decor. With regular upkeep and care, this table runner is sure to last for years to come. Rich in texture, this runner adds a wonderful extra touch to the room. Be sure to check out the matching Placemat (Set of 4), as well. Bring these home today.