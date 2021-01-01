From calloway mills
Calloway Mills Blue Border Monogram Door Mat 24 in. x 36 in. (Letter Y), Multi
Advertisement
Brighten your entry with this beautiful over-sized monogrammed doormat. Made of natural coir, a durable fiber that scrapes shoe bottoms clean, this doormat has a prominent double border that encases your initial and is vinyl backed to help prevent movement when walked on. Weather tolerant and colorfast, coir doormats absorb moisture, retain their shape and do not mat down regardless of the traffic. Vacuum, shake or lightly hose clean and allow to dry. Color: Multi.