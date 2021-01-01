Bordeaux 48" Single Bathroom Vanity Set

Lend a rustic twist of style to your spa-worthy space with this 48" bathroom vanity. Crafted from wood, its base combines contemporary with charm as it features a clean-lined silhouette and a weathered brown finish. Up top, the single sink is surrounded by Carrara white marble for a look that's both polished and classic. Plus, if you're searching for storage space, you can use the four arch pull-adorned drawers and four open lower shelves to tuck away towels and toiletries.