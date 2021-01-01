Bordeaux Leather Recliner with Ottoman by Kebe - Color: Brown - Finish: Matte - (KBBO-B-58)

The Bordeaux Leather Recliner with Ottoman from Kebe pairs a resilient cold-cure foam with a soft-touch balder leather wrap for a comfortable, high-aesthetic design. Supported by a steel frame and springs, the recliner anchors to the floor and rotates with a sleek 4-point base. Known for its microscopic air pockets, the cold-cure foam serves the recliner as a durable, dense material with a firm yet relaxed composition. The foams presence is emphasized on the edges of the recliner to provide a comfortable, hugging sensation. Printed with a rustic structure, Balder leather gives the piece a soft touch and elegant aesthetic. The upholstery accentuates the chairs contours, while a diamond-pattern on the backrest provides a stylish element. As one leans back in the recliner, the feet are supported by an elegant matching ottoman. Staying true to its brand vision of creating timeless yet modern seating through the use of advanced design concepts, Kebe has become renowned for its modern chairs. From dining room chairs that feature minimalist and mid-century modern styles to its iconic side chair collection featuring durable high-density cold-cure foam, Kebe chairs are hand-crafted and embody the company philosophy that centers on functional yet stylish seating. Kebe encourages collaboration for a distinctive approach to residential or commercial seating. Color: Brown. Finish: Dark Brown