From kate and laurel

Kate and Laurel Bordeaux Farmhouse Gallery Frame Wall Kit, 14x18 matted to 11x14, Set of 2, Dark Charcoal Gray, Chic Photo Frames for Wall

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

A GALLERY WALL TO IMPRESS: The Kate and Laurel Bordeaux frame collection allows you to design a display that not only will add style to a blank wall but will also give you the warm glow of your treasured memories and enhance any room QUALITY MATERIAL: The sophisticated Bordeaux frame set features a robust and resilient pine wood material capable of displaying your favorite memories for decades to come SET OF TWO LARGE FRAMES: This beautiful collection of features two large frames that fit a 14x18 print without the mat or an 11x14 print with the matVERTICAL OR HORIZONTAL DISPLAY: The sawtooth hanging hardware is already installed on the back for both portrait or landscape style pictures. Hang your pictures using a design that accentuates your decorating styleBORDEAUX PROFILE AND BEVELED MATS: The strong structural shape of the Bordeaux frame profile is a classic look that won't date and complements many decorating styles like farmhouse, coastal, mid-century, and traditional

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com