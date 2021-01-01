From mayne
Mayne Bordeaux 40in Tall Planter - White
Advertisement
Textured finish for increased durabilityConstructed from 100% polyethylene which delivers an amazingly realistic and incredibly strong planter.The weather-proof and ultra-tough construction allow you to enjoy your planter all year long with very little winter preparation.Single wall design with rolled rim for a clean, finished appearanceProduct Dimensions: 22"L x 22"W x 40"H.Soil Capacity: 38 Gallons (143 Liters)The UV inhibitors within the resin allow for a long-lasting fade-free performance.Designed for year-round indoor or outdoor use15 Year Warranty - Residential Application, 5 Year Warranty - Commercial Application