From weslock
Bordeau Privacy Door Lever
Features:Removable knobs and levers prevent scratching during installationPanic proof privacy and keyed entry, one turn of interior knob and lever unlocks and opens the doorFunction: Privacy (Bed & Bath)Lever Shape: Wave/DropRosette Shape: RoundPrimary Material (Finish: Satin Chrome): ZincPrimary Material (Finish: Antique Brass, Black, Polished Brass, Satin Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Brushed Chrome): BrassHandle Orientation (Handle Orientation: Right): RightHandle Orientation (Handle Orientation: Left): LeftLocking Feature: YesLocking Mechanism: Number of Cylinders: Number of Pins: Keyway Type: Keying Feature: Smartkey: NoEmergency Release: NoPanic Proof: NoWhat's Included: Latch;StrikeKeys Included: NoNumber of Keys: Latch Included: YesLatch Faceplate: Round Corner;Square CornerA 28 Degree Latch: Strike Included: YesStrike Style: MortiseElectronic Lock: NoMode of Entry: Auto-Lock Capable: Temporary Access: Lit Keypad / Touchscreen: Smart Lock: Smart Home Protocol: Smart Home Hubs/Devices: Remote Access: App Enabled: Usage Monitoring: Power Source: Batteries Included: Number of Batteries Required: Battery Size: Number of Codes: Built-In Alarm: Electronic Door Lever: Concealed Screws: YesDoor Location: InteriorANSI/BHMA Grade: 2Country of Origin: ChinaFire Resistant: YesFire Resistant Details: Total Number of Levers: 1Spefications:ANSI/BHMA A156 Certified: YesCPSIA Compliant: Dimensions:Edge Bore Diameter: Compatible Door Thickness: 1.375";1.75"Backset: 2.375";2.75";AdjustableOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 2.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 5.5Overall Product Weight: 1.6Projection - Front to Back: 2Overall Length - End to End: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoInstallation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Finish: Antique Brass, Handle Orientation: Left