Boran 88" Wide Faux Leather Pillow Top Arm Reclining Sofa

Upgrade your movie night experience with this manual recliner sofa. It's built on a solid and engineered wood frame, and it's wrapped in faux leather upholstery with foam for just the right amount of support while you sit. This sofa can recline to three different positions thanks to its handy lever, and it comes with a position lock to keep you in place. Baseball stitching and nailhead trim along the rolled arms and cushions round out this sofa with a traditional look. Best of all, its tear-resistant design can stand up to scratches and dings.