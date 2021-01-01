This Booneville Custom 5 Piece Whiskey Decanter Set includes a wooden gift box, a set of four rocks glasses, and a liquor decanter. Each piece in this set is engraved with two lines of text of your choosing. These unique glasses have a wider shape than typical rocks glasses, which enhances the flavors of his favorite bourbon like never before. The beautiful decanter belongs on display in his home bar area or man cave as a unique piece of decor when not being used to serve everyone a glass. The box is perfect for storing the whole set for safe keeping or can be used to hold small keepsakes such as cards or photos. This whiskey gift for the navy is a great gift idea for anniversaries, holidays, and birthdays to any officer who is active or retired.