Boon Resin Statue Planter

Modern resin skull organizer perfect for storing keys, jewellery, coins, stationery, pens, pencils, makeup tools, snacks. This lifelike skull-shaped sculpture can be used as a flower pot, you can grow flowers, grass or other plants in it. With its exquisite craft design, the sculpture is very suitable to be used as props for Halloween. This realistic skull is your ideal choice to decorate your home, put it on your windowsill, table, shelf or office desk, it will bring your life mystery and beauty.