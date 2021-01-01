From williston forge

Bookshelf With Drawers,Bookcase With Drawers,Bookshelves Storage Display Cabinet

$1,079.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Features:【Large Storage Bookcase】this bookshelf provides ample space to placing and organizing your books, plants, collections【Safe and Reliable Raw Materials】Made of medium-density fibreboard, sturdy, durable, and anti-scratched.【Geometric Design Bookshelves】Perfect for living room, bedroom, apartment or office.【Set up in 10 minutes】Very easy to assemble, simply tighten the screws and adjustable feet in position, assembly mission accomplished.Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty:

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com