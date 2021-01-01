Bookshelf Shelves Cabinets Display Shelf Storage Rack Book Cabinet/Room Divider White and Sonoma Oak 17.7'x9.4'x62.6' Chipboard

Featuring a sleek and classic design, this book cabinet will make a decorative as well as practical addition to your decor The cabinet is made of quality board, which ensures it sturdiness, durability and long service life Designed with 5 spacious compartments, the bookshelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs, multimedia devices and other decorative It is well organised and within reach Additionally, as a versatile shelf, the book rack can serve as a room divider as well, making it a perfect choice for your hallway and any other living space The book rack is easy to clean with damp cloth