Bookshelf Picture Book Rack Floor Storage Rack One Student Home Bookcase Rack Bookcase Shelves

Bookcase is composed of a open cabinets and a cabinet with cabinet door.4 Ladder design , upper bookshelf, lower large-capacity storage cabinet and open storage space, diversified storage, large-capacity space, easily accommodate various story books, to meet different needs.The bookshelves are layered storage, delicately partitioned, and reasonably laid out. You can get your favorite storybooks at hand.Small footprint, easy to place. The styling is dexterous, does not take up space, fits any space, and there is no need to worry about the small apartment. The heightened design prevents the items placed in the cabinet from getting damp and affecting the use.