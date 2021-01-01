Martha Stewart Bookcases & Bookshelves Gray - Gray Living & Learning Storage Bench

Gray Living & Learning Storage Bench. Pioneering the concept of a child's home office space, this stylish storage bench offers little learners a flexible and organized space to store their school and entertainment essentials. Fabric storage bins keep supplies out of sight, and the padded seat lets little ones study and read surrounded by their treasured belongings. Thanks to a sturdy wood finish and timeless design this versatile piece can be used all the way into high school. 49.6'' W x 22.2'' H x 15'' DSeat: 21.3'' HSolid birch wood / engineered wood Assembly requiredRecommended for ages 5 to 15 yearsImported