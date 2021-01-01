From symple stuff
Bookcase Color Changing Fireplace, White And Gray
Bring warmth and elegance into your home with this two-tone fireplace. Curio shelves display books, family photos, and décor items, while patterned gray surround and traditional molding craft a classic feel. Shimmering faux crystal adds ambiance with flickering LED flames, alternating colors, and lifelike embers, all from the convenience of your sofa. Turn your living room or game room into a cozy conversation space with this freestanding electric fireplace.