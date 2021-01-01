Book Desk-Multi-Function Fine Workmanship Large Storage Spacious Modern Simple Style For Office

Description:This computer desk is combined with storage shelf and writing desk 2 in 1 design, which is practical and multi-purpose for you to use.Simple design as well as stylish appearance endows the desk with infinite charm, this home office desk can fit well with any decoration style and creating a harmonious living working environment for you.Made of high-quality wood material, this computer desk is solid and firmly.The length of this product is 112.01cm, width is 44.95cm and height is 109.98cm.This computer desk designed for multiple purposes, it is suitable in the office for work, playroom for board games, living room for family use etc.Item Name: Office DeskMaterial: WoodFeatures: Anti-scratch, Space Saving, Fine WorkmanshipCapacity Weight of Each Shelf: 11lbsAssemble Required: YesColors: WhiteSize Details: 112.01cm x 44.95cm x 109.98cm/44.1" x 17.7" x 43.3" (Approx.)Notes:Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures. Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement.Package Includes:1 x Computer Desk(Others Not Included)1 x Installing Manual 1 Bag of Fittings