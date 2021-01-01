Book Cases,Book Shelves,Book Cases/Shelves 6 Shelf Unit,Black Book Cases/Shelves,Book Cases 43 Inches Tall,Book Case Modern,Elegant Iron Bookshelf ,As

Large Space & Open Shelves Design provides a massive spacet to display your collections in all directions.The elegant iron bookshelf can not only decorate your home prefect, but also store your favourite family items like books, family photos, CDs, utensils, tableware or potted plants,etc. Guaranteeing the practicality and decoration of storage.Sturdy & Stable Construction-Constructed by premium steel which is completely solid, durable. Easy to clean.Asymmetrical storage shelfIncludes 6 fixed shelvesMaterials: MDF wood, powder-coated iron