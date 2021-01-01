From vidaxl
vidaXL Book Cabinet Set 4 Piece Sonoma Oak Chipboard Bookshelves Book Rack
Color: Sonoma oak Material: Chipboard Overall dimensions: 79' x 14' x 71' (W x D x H) Assembly required: Yes Delivery contains: 2 x Book cabinet (with/without drawer): 16' x 14' x 71' (W x D x H) 2 x Book cabinet (with/without drawer): 27.2" x 14' x 71' (W x D x H) California Proposition 65 Warning: This product can expose you to chemicals including wood dust, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www. P65Warnings. ca.gov