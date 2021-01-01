Boo Spiderweb Halloween Party Paper Dinner Plates, 9in, 32ct

Unique Industries Get your ghosts and ghouls ready to feast with our Boo Spiderweb Halloween Party Paper Dinner Plates. These 9-inch paper plates feature a stylish spiderweb design, perfect for your Halloween event. Use these plates to serve guests pizza, sandwiches, or other party foods. You can still celebrate the season by using these plates during the months of September and October to serve up lunches and dinners. Want more ways to throw a boo-tiful bash Shop the rest of our budget-friendly Halloween party supplies.