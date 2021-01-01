Bonza TV Stand for TVs up to 50"

Take your living room to the next level with this stylish TV stand. This product uses high-quality cold-rolled steel as raw materials, a reinforced heavy metal frame, no harmful substances, and harmful gases, and protects the health of you and your family. The multi-functional storage cabinet is placed in the living room as a TV cabinet, It has a large internal capacity and is divided into three parts. In addition, the four standing feet provide stability to the entire structure and have a very good load-bearing capacity. Can accommodate up to a 55-inch TV.