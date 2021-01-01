Bonney 69" Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional with Cushions

Advertisement
Bring relaxing comfort and modern style to your outdoor living space with the Outdoor Patio Saybrook Upholstered Loveseat and Ottoman. Creating a custom seating area on your porch, deck, poolside, or patio, this all-weather patio loveseat and outdoor ottoman features a casual design accented by French piping details. This outdoor two-seater sofa and ottoman are complete with water and UV-resistant fabric upholstery, dense foam padding, and sturdy aluminum frames with non-marking foot caps. Enjoy good weather and al fresco entertaining with the Saybrook Outdoor Patio Sectional Sofa Collection. Weight Capacity of Each Piece: 300 lbs. Color: Gray