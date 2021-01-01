From williston forge
Bonneauville Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 65"
Advertisement
This TV stand adds a mid-century modern farmhouse touch to your living room or den. Its dapper design is crafted from solid mango wood in a rich, natural finish, and it strikes a clean-lined rectangular silhouette on four iron hairpin legs. Two side cabinets with clean-lined bar pull offer out-of-sight storage for media accessories, while the open middle shelf is perfect for your cable box and consoles. Plus, convenient cable management cutouts in its back panel keep all those pesky wires organized. Color: Gray