From stupell industries
Stupell Industries Bonjour Madame Phrase Parisian Pink Stripe Pattern, Design by Daphne Polselli Gray Framed Wall Art, 24 x 30, White
Advertisement
Dimensions: 24 x 1.5 x 30 Framed Ready to Hang - No Installation or Hardware Needed Create beautiful art displays by leaning and layering new artworks against a wall or flat surface. Our giclée prints are carefully mounted on a durable MDF backing, and then perfectly finished in a 1.5 inch thick woodgrain frame. Frame colors include black, gray farmhouse and white. Made In USA. Design by Daphne Polselli