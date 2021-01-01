BONIES Calming Formula Mini Dog Treats, 20 count

Reward your four-legged friend with BONIES Calming Formula Mini Dog Treats–a tasty natural snack that also benefits his health. This unique calming chew is made from 100% all-natural ingredients including brown rice, chamomile and lavender to help ease nervousness and anxiety. These fully digestible treats contain absolutely no wheat, gluten, corn or soy so they won’t upset sensitive tummies, and no animal by-products like gelatin or animal glycerin. The paw-sitively irresistible natural chicken flavor will keep him chewing to help scrape away plaque and tartar to maintain good oral hygiene between brushings.