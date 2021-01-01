Imagine This Company Bone Magnet, Maltipoo

Let everyone know just how much you love your breed with the Imagine This Company Bone Magnet. An adorable way to express your pride while on the road, this magnet is a great alternative to bumper stickers because it won’t leave any sticky residue—and you can transfer it from car to car so that everyone in the house can have a turn. The high-gloss UV ink will stand up to rain and shine, and it can actually stick to any magnetic surface. Get one for your mailbox or refrigerator so there’s never any doubt just how much you care. It also makes an excellent gift for the fellow pet parents in your life!