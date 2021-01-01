Bone Appetit St. Croix Volume I: Dog Treat Cookbook J Hanna Author

On September 19, 2017 Hurricane Maria, a category five storm ravaged our Island of St. Croix leaving it in complete darkness for over three months. According to many reports, this was the largest storm to hit St. Croix since Hurricane Hugo on September 17, 1989, almost twenty eight years to the date. I am grateful that as a community we came together during this devastating event. The St. Croix Animal Welfare Center (S.C.A.W.C) was completely destroyed. Luckily, through various partners the 150+ animals were flown off island before Maria hit. Unfortunately, as people fled the island after the storm, many animals were left stranded with no where to go.Since the storm the S.C.A.W.C has been able to secure a temporary location while they rebuild and have also opened an adoption center called The Pet Place.