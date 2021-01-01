Bondy 32.5" Recessed Arm Reclining Sofa Chaise

The massage recliner has 8 powerful vibration massage motors, which provide complete body relaxation. It also has adjustable backrest reclines and leg rest: using your back to recliner the chair from 90 to 140 degrees. Sit back and push the ottoman with your legs and the chair would come back. You can enjoy your tea and reading time on our massage Red Barrel Studio®. The comfortable massage recliner chair with heating function: cushions are filled with high-density foam, which is very comfortable and lets you stretch out after a long day. Back heating function with remote control, warm you easily at home. Fabric: Gray Faux Leather