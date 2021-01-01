From robert abbey
Robert Abbey Bond Flushmount Bond 18" Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture Deep Patina Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Robert Abbey Bond Flushmount Bond 18" Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture FeaturesIncludes a white glass panels shade(3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 5-3/4"Width: 17-1/2"Product Weight: 13 lbsShade Height: 4-3/4"Shade Width: 16"Shade Depth: 16"Canopy Width: 17-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Flush Mount Deep Patina Bronze