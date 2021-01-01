Hestan - CopperBond Collection - 100% Pure Copper - All-In-One Pan, 3.5 Quart

Advertisement
Includes - (1) Hestan Copperbond All-In-One 3.5 quart pan. Flush Rivets - Chef-inspired flush rivets, make Hestan cookware easy to clean by preventing food built up. They are also ideal for stacking and nesting. 100% Copper Core - Innovative 5-layer bonded construction with a thick 100% pure copper core for quick heating, exceptional temperature control, and even heat distribution. Durable Stainless Steel Base - Revolutionary wrap-around stainless steel base for enhanced durability and optimized for induction efficiency. Handcrafted in Italy, Hestan's CopperBond Collection is oven safe to 600°F for superior cooking versatility., Weight: 6.59 Pounds, Manufacturer: Hestan Culinary