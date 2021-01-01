Bon Jour Unplugged LED Table Lamp by FLOS - Color: Grey - Finish: White - (F1037009FM)

The Bon Jour Unplugged LED Table Lamp by FLOS is an exploration of elegance, dematerialization, and creativity combined with technology. With a design focusing on both performance and visual comfort, this small lamp is a minimalist's dream. This portable table lamp features a micro USB charger that fully charges the battery in three hours in order to provide six hours of use. The Edge Lighting light source can be set to the desired intensity with a simple click. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Shape: Tapered. Color: Grey. Finish: White