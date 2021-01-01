From lowe's
Lowe's Bomonti 37-in Grey Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Marble Top in Gray | VANBOM37GRY
Highest Quality Solid and Hardwood Plywood. 36inc W x 22inc D x 34inc H, provides ample storage for rooms with limited space. Soft Closing Doors, Dovetail drawer construction for stronger joints. Marble vanity top included with pre-attached porcelain undermount sink, 4 in. height backsplash. Vanity top pre-drilled for 8 in. centerset faucets for installation - faucet sold separately. Designed to be hung vertically for flexible installation option. Mirror and Faucet sold separately. Lowe's Bomonti 37-in Grey Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Marble Top in Gray | VANBOM37GRY