Signature Design by Ashley - Bolzano Casual Faux Leather Reclining Loveseat - Pull Tab Reclining - Dark Brown

RECLINING LOVESEAT: What could possibly make your new favorite sofa more comfortable? Making it a recliner for the ultimate living room seating PLUSH COMFORT: Sofa recliners allow for more comfort; High resiliency foam cushions are wrapped in a polyester/polyurethane blend; Pull tab reclining motion lets you lounge effortlessly COFFEE BROWN: This deep shade of brown complements your modern living space and makes family time a well-matched and relaxing affair SMALL SPACE SOLUTION: More compact than a generously sized couch or sectional, this 2 seat reclining loveseat measures 56inches Wide by 40inches Deep by 40inches Height ARRIVES ASSEMBLED: Ready for instant enjoyment in your home; Fits through doorways 32inches or wider DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries; The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses; For every taste and budget