From artmore tile
Artmore Tile Bolton 22-Pack Bianco 3-in x 12-in Polished Ceramic Subway Wall Tile | EXT3RD102134
The Bolton Collection is a series of glazed ceramic tile that offers a modern approach to traditional subway and geometric tile. This simple selection of handmade ceramic tile is perfectly suited to beautify your backsplash, accent wall or any space calling for a classic touch. Bolton is available in 7 colorways and 2 formats, along with corresponding chair rail and bullnose trim pieces. Artmore Tile Bolton 22-Pack Bianco 3-in x 12-in Polished Ceramic Subway Wall Tile | EXT3RD102134