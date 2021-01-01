From milwaukee

Milwaukee BOLT White Type 1 Class C Full Brim Vented Hard Hat with Small Logo

Description

The Milwaukee Full Brim Vented Hard Hats are designed to Adapt For Your Jobsite. The hard hat features a BOLT Reversible Headlamp Mount that works with most headlamps for easy, secure attachment. 4 BOLT accessory slots and 2 universal accessory slots allow users to easily integrate additional personal protection equipment and accessories onto the helmet. For improved comfort, all Milwaukee hard hats feature a ratcheting suspension that users can quickly adjust. A BOLT Marker Clip allows users to easily access to pens and markers. A BOLT Marker Clip allows users to easily access to pens and markers. A sweatband is also included and is moisture wicking to provide users with additional comfort. These Milwaukee construction hard hats are ANSI/CSA approved and can be customized with the addition of a small logo. Color: White.

