Bolt LED Wall Sconce by hollis+morris - Color: Beige - Finish: White - (BOLTsconce3ft W.Oak.White)

Design by hollis+morris, 2016 Made in Canada The inspiration for the Bolt LED Wall Sconce comes from one of nature's most awe-inspiring displays of light. The Bolt LED Wall Sconce is designed to provide you with a perfectly uniform backlight by integrating a 24V LED extrusion in a dynamic solid wood design. A diffusion lens set along the extrusion ensures even, ambient lighting while metal stand-offs support the fixture at an optimal position from the wall. This striking statement piece is available in two production sizes - 3 ft & 5 ft - to compliment a range of spaces. Note: Shown in 5 ft size and Walnut finish. Features. hollis+morris is a furniture and lighting company based in Toronto, Canada, that debuted at ICFF in 2015. With handcrafted pieces named after local neighborhoods, they have gained a strong identity, producing modern, honest designs that integrate solid wood and metal. From the striking Bolt LED Pendant Light and Wall Sconce to the comfortable Parksdale Counter Stool, their products are versatile, timeless, show respect for nature, and have quality that lasts throughout the years. Shape: Abstract. Color: Beige. Finish: White Oak with White