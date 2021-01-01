From ophelia & co.
Bolinger Solid Wood 8 - Drawer Apothecary Accent Chest
Vintage retro design and exotic style seamlessly combine in this dresser. Crafted of anti-deform and anti-moth paulownia wood, this nightstand strikes a boxy silhouette with simple moldings and colorful drawers. Featuring resin carved flowers, drawers offer plenty of storage for all your shirts, socks, sweaters, and jeans, while the smooth top surface provides a perfect platform for a charging station or a stylish lamp.