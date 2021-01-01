From wyndham collection
Wyndham Collection Bolera 71 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Bathtub in White with Matte Black Trim
Advertisement
Expansive, elegant, chic and fashionable, the Bolera freestanding bathtub is a beautiful focal point for your private retreat. The tub features a construction that's pleasing to the eye and acrylic material that's warmer to the touch than standard tubs for a seamless blend of aesthetics and functionality. Transform your interior design and bathe as never imagined with this beautiful Wyndham Collection tub. Color: White with Matte Black Trim.