Kate and Laurel Boldmere 44 in. H x 28 in. W Rustic Arch Framed Brown Wall Mirror

Decorate your home in a rustic farmhouse style with an impressive windowpane arch mirror. This sophisticated mirror carries a rustic yet timeless aesthetic to create a commanding focal point. The frame and interlay has a vintage wood look, while the windowpane design makes your room appear more open. The Boldmere adds radiance and balances a room's ambiance with its rustic aesthetic. It also includes wood doors to provide more surface area, opening up the reflective glass to be more functional. This wall mirror is ideal above a sofa, over a mantle, or for rooms in need of vibrancy. In entryways, bedrooms, or hallways, this arched mirror will create a stunning reflective window look. The Boldmere accent mirror surface measures 24.5 inches across and 40.5 inches high. The wall outer display dimensions are 28 inches across by 44 inches tall by 1.5 inches deep. Transform an ordinary room into a gorgeous, illuminated space by hanging this dramatic, beautiful mirror with metal D-ring hangers attached to the back.