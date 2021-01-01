Bold Stripe Shag Indoor / Outdoor Mat by Chilewich - Color: Black (200127-002)

The Bold Stripe Shag Indoor / Outdoor Mat by Chilewich is a hardworking and lovely design from Sandy Chilewich herself. The tufted, crush-proof texture of this piece is made with looped vinyl yarns, its stripe pattern adding a lovely touch to spaces. Easy to clean, and mold, mildew, and chlorine-resistant, this mat is as functional as it is beautiful, ready to frame floorspaces both indoors and out. Launched in 2000, by designer Sandy Chilewich and her husband Joe Sultan, the Chilewich brand continues to expand their collection of innovative rugs and tabletop accessories through tireless experimentation and a passion for different manufacturing techniques. Striving to combine beauty and functionality, Chilewich seeks out underutilized manufacturing processes that can be modernized to execute their designs. Distinguished by innovative textiles, durability and easy care, Chilewich has elevated and changed the way the world covers its floors.Producing all their products in their own U.S. facility using state of the art equipment, Chilewich keeps their products under a watchful eye ensuring only the highest quality products. Additionally, Chilewich can continue making a significant environmental development by replacing the petroleum-based plasticizers in their yarns with phthalate-free, renewable vegetable compounds. Chilewich calls these innovative new yarns and the fabrics made from them TerraStrand. TerraStrand is 100% phthalate-free, and contains 25% vegetable content.Innovative and passionate explorers, Chilewich's easy-clean floor products help reduce energy and laundering costs while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic. Color: Black.