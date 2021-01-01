NewAge Products Bold Series 22.75 in. H x 72 in. W Steel Slat Wall Panel Set in Black, Garage Backsplash

Accessorize your cabinet set for even more functionality, with the Bold Series Slatwall Backsplash. Built with high-strength steel for a superior look and feel, the Slatwall Backsplash visually takes your cabinet set to the next level, while offering a easy-to-clean backing for your workspace. Precision fit for use with NewAge Products Bold Series 3.0 cabinets, the Slatwall Backsplash fits snugly between your worktop and wall cabinets. The 48 in. width spans 2 Bold Series 3.0 floor cabinets perfectly, and the 72 in. width spans 3 Bold Series 3.0 floor cabinets. Hidden fasteners allow for a quick installation and cover the screw holes for a seamless, streamlined finish. A magnetic finishing strip easily snaps to the top panel to complete the flawless look. The durable powder coat paint finish protects from rust, and is easily wiped clean of dirt, dust and oil. Add more utility and style to your workspace with the Bold Series Slatwall Backsplash. Color: Black.